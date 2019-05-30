Fallbrook Woman's Club installs new officers

The incoming board of the directors for the Fallbrook Woman's Club include top row, from left, Barbara Judd, Phyllis Audiss, Roxann Clouse, Dawn Mitchell, Sharon Stika, Sharon Drucker, Phyllis Sweeney and Mary Vitrano and bottom row, from left, Judie Erickson, Shirlee Fagan, Barbara Workman, Linda Lovett, Kathy Simmons, Diane Jansen and Alice La-Bonte-Hsu. Missing are Pam Hermansader and Shelley Patton.

FALLBROOK – The new board of directors for the Fallbrook Woman's Club 2019-2020 year were installed in a Hawaiian lei-themed ceremony, May 14. The ceremony was conducted by outgoing President Diane Jansen and the incoming President Roxann Clouse.

Incoming President Roxann Clouse and outgoing President Diane Jansen of Fallbrook Woman's Club take a picture at the installation ceremony.

Each new officer was called to the front of the meeting and read their duties and presented with a lei. The leis were made of candies that had special meaning to correspond with their jobs. The new officers are: Treasurers Alice La-Bonte-Hsu and Phyllis Audiss; Corresponding Secretary Shirlee Fagan; Recording Secretaries Dawn Mitchell and Judie Erickson; Sixth Vice Presidents of rentals and leasing Mary Vitrano and Shelley Patton; Fifth Vice Presidents of clubhouse and grounds Sharon Stika and Kathy Simmons; Fourth Vice Presidents of properties and finance Phyllis Sweeney and Barbara Workman; Third Vice Presidents of programs Linda Lovett and Sharon Drucker; Second Vice President Barbara Judd; First Vice President Pamela Hermansader and President Roxann Clouse. The ceremony ended when Clouse announced she would be trying some new things, such as a president's advisory committee, and reminding all the members that the success of the club depends on their dedication and effort.

The Fallbrook Woman's Club is a member of the California Federation of Women's Clubs and the General Federation of Women's Clubs International. Its goal is to encourage women to improve their community, state and the nation through volunteering their time, talents and interests. General meetings are held the second Tuesday of each month except July and August at the Fallbrook Woman's Club at 11 a.m., 238 W. Mission Road, in Fallbrook.

Submitted by Fallbrook Woman's Club.