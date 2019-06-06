SACRAMENTO – Sen. Brian Jones, R-Santee, has released the video, “Are You Kidding Me?” on the mandates that are proposed to keep the planet healthy. The video was inspired after Jones read Joel Fox’s “Cost and Taxes in the Green Economy” on Fox & Hounds.

Jones said, “We should do all we can to protect our planet, but setting unrealistic, pie-in-the-sky goals and then raising taxes to pay for it is unfair to the working poor, struggling middle class families and the businesses that are barely making it here in California.”

Jones is the vice chair of the Senate Natural Resources and Water Committee and said that the government should keep California clean and healthy without raising taxes on the residents that are already doing more than their part.

Sen. Brian W. Jones is chair of the Senate Republican Caucus and was elected to the California State Senate in 2018 representing the 38th Senate District which includes Alpine, Escondido, Lemon Grove, El Cajon, La Mesa, Santee, Poway, San Marcos, Lakeside, Valley Center, Rancho Santa Fe, Julian, Ramona, Rancho San Diego, Bonsall, Fallbrook, Borrego Springs and parts of the city of San Diego.