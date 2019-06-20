DUI checkpoint on South Mission Saturday, June 29

FALLBROOK – The Oceanside Office of the California Highway Patrol will be conducting a sobriety/driver license checkpoint on Saturday, June 29, from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. on South Mission Road north of SR-76.

Every 15 minutes someone in the United States is seriously injured or killed in a DUI related traffic collision. The goal of the CHP is to ensure the safe passage of each and every motorist by targeting the areas where there is a high frequency of intoxicated or unlicensed drivers.

A sobriety checkpoint is a proven tool for achieving this goal and is designed to augment existing patrol operations. By publicizing our efforts, we believe that we can deter motorists from being intoxicated or unlicensed while driving a motor vehicle.

The sobriety checkpoint will, traffic volume permitting, ensure that all drivers entering the checkpoint be evaluated for being under the influence of alcohol or drugs or driving unlicensed. Our objective is to send a clear message and to deter those individuals who have been drinking and/or using drugs and/or driving unlicensed to not get behind the wheel of a vehicle.

Funding for this program was provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.