UPDATE: Flash Flood Warning issued Incoming storm expected to bring cold, rain and wind to Fallbrook, surrounding communities

Incoming storm expected to bring cold, rain and wind to Fallbrook, surrounding communities

A Flash Flood Warning was issued today until 11:30 am for the greater Fallbrook area and most of San Diego County. The National Weather Service said it was extremely dangerous to travel during the downpour.

Yet another winter storm is expected to strike Fallbrook and the surrounding communities beginning later this evening, and like all the other recent storms, this one will bring plenty of wind and cold along with more rain and snow to an already saturated California.

A flood watch has already been issued for the storm and is in effect is in effect from late Friday night through Sunday afternoon. Showers are predicted to enter the Fallbrook area by late evening Friday, National Weather Service forecasters said Friday, March 29.

Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

NWS warns to be on the alert in the mountains for rockslides and rocks in the road, flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded.

Areas affected by the flood watch include a portion of Southwest California, including Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains, San Bernardino and Riverside County Valleys-The Inland Empire, San Diego County Coastal Areas, San Diego County Mountains, San Diego County Valleys and Santa Ana Mountains and Foothills, Orange County Coastal Areas, Orange County Inland Areas.

"We are looking at significant rain for this holiday weekend, especially on Saturday," NWS Meteorologist Alex Tardy said, adding that there would be widespread precipitation with the arrival of the latest atmospheric river.

According to Tardy, onshore winds are expected to increase throughout the day Friday with gusts of up to 20 mph possible. The main storm, he said, could bring 1 and one-half to 2 inches of rain for Fallbrook and the surrounding communities Saturday through Sunday with increased winds and isolated thunderstorms possible.

Rains will be heavy at times and urban flooding is possible, especially in poorly drained areas.

“There will still be shower hit or miss on Easter Sunday with isolated thunderstorms,” Tardy said.

According to NWS, winds should begin to increase Friday along the coast and in the Valley’s ahead of the storm, with winds expected to be from the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Saturday is expected to be the windiest day with south winds at 15-20 mph with gusts as high as 35 mph, while Sunday southwest winds are expected to be 5 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

“Keep that in mind for Saturday,” he said.

Snowfall of several inches is possible in the mountains above 6,500 feet with 12-18 inches possible on higher peaks above 7,500 feet Saturday afternoon and into the evening, Tardy said.

“There could even be some light accumulation all the way down to 5,000 feet,” he said.

Travelers should use caution and allow extra time to reach their destination, NWS said.

WIND WARNING

A Wind Advisory has been issued for 6 AM to noon Saturday in San Diego County Coastal Areas-San Diego County Valleys -Including the cities of Oceanside, Vista, Carlsbad, Encinitas, Chula Vista, National City, San Diego, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee, and Poway.

South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts to 40 mph expected in San Diego County Coastal Areas and San Diego County Valleys from 6 AM to noon PDT Saturday.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and palm fronds could be blown down.

The strongest winds will be near the coast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.