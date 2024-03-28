UPDATE: Driver and car found after reported over side of southbound I-15

UPDATE: According to NCFPD PIO John Choi, The BMW was found. It traveled about 30 feet down the embankment. The occupant/occupants were able to self extricate and were found standing by the side of the road. Unverified whether there were one or two occupants. No injuries were reported.

At 8:45 am this morning a black BMW car was reported to have gone off the side of the I-15 southbound 1 mile south of Mission Rd onramp.

The car is reported not visible from the roadway but a good Samaritan is on scene to direct first responders to the area where the car left the road and traveled down the embankment.

THIS IS AN EARLY STORY. VILLAGE NEWS WILL UPDATE AS MORE INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE.