Take the county library's Summer Challenge

Katie White

County of San Diego

Communications Office

The official season is just beginning, but summer is in full swing at San Diego County Library. County residents of all ages are encouraged to sign up for the Summer Challenge, which allows participants to earn prizes for completing activities. Qualifying activities include reading, attending a library program and using one of the library's databases. Sign up online, http://sdcl.readsquared.com/, or at any county library branch or bookmobile.

The theme of this year's Summer Challenge is "Read, Learn, Create," and all 33 county library branches are hosting fun activities through Aug. 31 to celebrate. The Fallbrook branch library is at 124 S. Mission Road.

"Even though the program is open to county residents of all ages, the primary goal of the Summer Challenge is to encourage kids and teens to read during their long break from school," Jodi de la Pena, San Diego County Library's Youth Services manager, said. "Research shows that reading during the summer prevents what's called 'the summer slide,' the tendency for students to lose some of the achievements they gained during the school year."

While visiting the library is always fun, those interested in participating in the Summer Challenge don't even have to set foot inside a brick-and-mortar branch to join in the fun. If residents do not have a library card, they can sign up for an instant digital card, allowing them access to the library's collection of 125,000 e-books and audiobooks from the comfort of their home. All they need is a cellphone number with a billing ZIP code in San Diego County.

To sweeten the deal, the library is offering select e-book titles without wait times this summer. Three different best-sellers will be available each week: one for children, one for teens and one for adults. Eligible titles will change every Monday through August and are checked out to borrowers for 14 days. The library's e-collection is available via the library's online Overdrive platform, https://sdcl.overdrive.com/, or by downloading the Libby app and connecting to San Diego County Library.

For branch locations and a complete list of summer library events, visit http://www.sdcl.org.