Firefighters make quick work of brush fire in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK - A slow-moving brush fire broke out on Saturday, July 6 in the 2400 block of Heynman Hollow in Fallbrook around noon and it only took firefighters about a half hour to get a handle on it.

When first reported by North County Fire, the fire was a quarter of an acre and crews from Pala and San Marcos fire were on the scene. Around 12:30 p.m., North County Fire reported the forward rate of spread of the fire had been halted and the fire was limited to one acre.

No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.