NFPA underscores electric safety in pools and at marinas during summer months

FALLBROOK – With the arrival of summer, the National Fire Protection Association reminded people about potential electrical hazards that exist in swimming pools, hot tubs and spas, onboard boats and in waters surrounding boats, marinas and launch ramps.

Most people have never heard of nor are they aware of electrical dangers posed in water environments such as electric shock drowning, and each year people are injured or killed from these hazards.

Electric shock drowning happens when marina or onboard electrical systems leak electric current into the water. The current then passes throug...