By Jos A lvarez
San Diego County Communications Office 

San Diegans to celebrate Recovery Month at waterfront park

 
Last updated 8/30/2019 at 6:20pm

September is National Recovery Month, and hundreds of San Diegans will be increasing awareness and understanding of mental health and substance use disorders while celebrating people in recovery and those who support them at an event at the Waterfront Park downtown.

The county Health and Human Services Agency will host Recovery Happens, a free, family-friendly event, Saturday, Sept. 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway. It is free and open to the public.

Whether someone is in recovery, thinking about recovery or looking for help for someone they know, th...



