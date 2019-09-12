Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Galaxy of Glass returns to Fallbrook

 
Last updated 9/14/2019 at 10:44am

Lucette Moramarco photos

Artist Nic McGuire poses with one of his butterfly sculptures, "Kaleidoscope," at the Fallbrook Art Center. He fabricated the steel stand too.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Art Center Friends members, donors and show sponsors were treated to a "sneak peek" of the 22nd annual Galaxy of Glass Show, Sept. 5.

Show sponsors Colleen and Bill Jackson admire some of the glass art in this year's Galaxy of Glass show, Sept. 5.

Participants nibbled on hors d'oeuvres and sipped libations while enjoying a private showing of the glass show with commentary on technique and inspiration provided by participating artist Nic McGuire of San Diego.

McQuire holds a bachelor's degree in visual arts from University of California San Diego, has won many prestigious awards and his art is collected internationally.

The show opened to the public Sept. 8, and runs through Oct. 20. The gallery is open Monday-Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays, noon to 3 p.m. Admission is $6, free to members.

The Fallbrook Art Center is located at 103 S. Main Ave. at Alvarado Street. For more information, visit http://www.fallbrookartcenter.org or call (760) 728-1414.

Submitted by Fallbrook Art Center.

 
