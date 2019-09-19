Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Law protects Good Samaritans

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/22/2019 at 7:01am



CLEARWATER, Fla. – California is one of the 40 states that are covered by the “Good Samaritan Law.” This law offers legal protection to people who give practical assistance to someone who they believe to be injured, ill, in danger or otherwise disabled.

It protects people who witness someone overdosing on drugs and who are typically hesitant to help because they fear of being sued or prosecuted for simple possession charges or other crimes. As a result, sometimes people are left to die alone.

The range of what offenses and violations are covered by the law does vary by state. Some pro...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/22/2019 07:08