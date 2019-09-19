Law protects Good Samaritans

CLEARWATER, Fla. – California is one of the 40 states that are covered by the “Good Samaritan Law.” This law offers legal protection to people who give practical assistance to someone who they believe to be injured, ill, in danger or otherwise disabled.

It protects people who witness someone overdosing on drugs and who are typically hesitant to help because they fear of being sued or prosecuted for simple possession charges or other crimes. As a result, sometimes people are left to die alone.

The range of what offenses and violations are covered by the law does vary by state. Some pro...