Iran asks West to leave Persian Gulf as tensions heightened

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani speaks at a military parade marking 39th anniversary of outset of Iran-Iraq War, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri stands at left.

Nasser Karimi - The Associated Press

TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's president called Sunday on Western powers to leave the security of the Persian Gulf to regional nations led by Tehran, criticizing a new U.S.-led coalition patrolling the region's waterways as nationwide parades showcased the Islamic Republic's military arsenal.

Hassan Rouhani separately promised to unveil a regional peace plan at this week's upcoming high-level meetings at the United Nations, which comes amid heightened Middle East tensions following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabia's oil i...