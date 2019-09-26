Iran asks West to leave Persian Gulf as tensions heightened
Nasser Karimi - The Associated Press
TEHRAN, Iran - Iran's president called Sunday on Western powers to leave the security of the Persian Gulf to regional nations led by Tehran, criticizing a new U.S.-led coalition patrolling the region's waterways as nationwide parades showcased the Islamic Republic's military arsenal.
Hassan Rouhani separately promised to unveil a regional peace plan at this week's upcoming high-level meetings at the United Nations, which comes amid heightened Middle East tensions following a series of attacks, including a missile-and-drone assault on Saudi Arabia's oil i...
