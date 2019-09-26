Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Tornado, hail, snow as storms sweep through California

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/29/2019 at 10:44am



DAVIS (AP) — The National Weather Service says a tornado touched down in a California field as thunderstorms swept through the central part of the state.

Cell phone video posted online shows the towering vortex spinning Saturday near Davis.

NWS forecaster Emily Heller tells the San Francisco Chronicle there was no damage. She says tornadoes in the Central Valley aren't entirely unusual and are typically weaker than ones seen in the Midwest.

One Twitter user wrote she was "totally terrified."

The storm dropped a layer of dime-sized hail on some roadways. More stormy conditions are possible Sunday.

To the east, forecasters issued a winter weather advisory after several inches of snow fell at high elevations in the Sierra Nevada.

The unstable weather is the result of a cold front over the Pacific Northwest.

 

Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 09/29/2019 13:27