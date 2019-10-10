Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history

 
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 4:23am

Mark Rogers/Odessa American via The Associated Press file photo

In this Nov. 26, 2018, file photo, Samuel Little, who often went by the name Samuel McDowell, leaves the Ector County Courthouse after attending a pre-trial hearing in Odessa, Texas. The Federal Bureau of Investigation says Little, who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country, is the most prolific serial killer in U.S. history. In a news release Sunday, Oct. 6, the FBI said Samuel Little confessed to 93 murders. Federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify about 50 confessions so far. Mark Rogers/Odessa American via The Associated Press file photo

Tamara Lush and Adrian Sainz - The Associated Press

The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is now considered to be the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators in 2018 that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release Sunday, Oct. 6, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.

