FBI: Inmate is the deadliest serial killer in US history
Last updated 10/11/2019 at 4:23am
Tamara Lush and Adrian Sainz - The Associated Press
The inmate who claims to have killed more than 90 women across the country is now considered to be the deadliest serial killer in U.S. history, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.
Samuel Little, who has been behind bars since 2012, told investigators in 2018 that he was responsible for about 90 killings nationwide between 1970 and 2005. In a news release Sunday, Oct. 6, the FBI announced that federal crime analysts believe all of his confessions are credible, and officials have been able to verify 50 confessions so far.
Investigator...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)