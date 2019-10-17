"A Storybook Christmas" for 2019 Christmas in the Village

Many entries in this year's Christmas parade will include vintage vehicles and Marines, starting Dec. 7 at 5 p.m.

FALLBROOK – It will be "A Storybook Christmas" in the Friendly Village this year, the theme for the annual Fallbrook Christmas Parade chosen by the Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce. Participants are encouraged to incorporate this theme in their window decorating downtown and on Christmas Parade floats.

The annual Christmas Parade will be held Saturday, Dec. 7, at 5 p.m. on Main Avenue in Fallbrook. The parade route begins at Ammunition Road and ends at Ivy Street near the historic Mission Theater. This year marks the 38th anniversary of the cherished nighttime event.

Planning for this comm...