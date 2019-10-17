Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By City News Service 

Fatality crash reported at SR76 and northbound I-15 onramp

 
Last updated 10/19/2019 at 9:52pm



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A motorcyclist died in a crash Saturday in the Fallbrook area, according to the North County Fire Department.

The crash occurred on State Route 76 near Interstate 15, but it was not immediately clear what time it happened, fire officials said.

Details about the motorcyclist's identity were not immediately available, neither was it clear if anyone else was hurt.

The cause of the crash was under investigation and northbound Interstate 15 is expected to be closed until about 10 p.m. or 11 p.m., according to the department.



 

