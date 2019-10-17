Fire burning on Camp Pendleton, smoke visible in Fallbrook

A vegetation fire burning on Camp Pendleton was causing smoke to be visible from the Fallbrook area Monday afternoon.

The North County Fire Protection District tweeted about 1:20 p.m. that the fire was burning in an impact area on the Marine Corps base.

"Currently the smoke is heading in our direction," North County Fire spokesman John Choi told the Village News. "No impact to us."

An estimate on the fire's acreage wasn't immediately available.