Hit-and-run driver sought for severely injuring pedestrian on SR76

FALLBROOK (CNS) - A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist on Saturday morning in Oceanside and the California Highway Patrol is asking the public's help in finding the driver.

The pedestrian was hit near Via Monserate by a red early 1990s Toyota Corolla, which now likely has right front-end damage to the lights and bumper.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.