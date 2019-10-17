Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Hit-and-run driver sought for severely injuring pedestrian on SR76

 
Last updated 10/19/2019 at 8:37pm



FALLBROOK (CNS) - A pedestrian suffered major injuries after being struck by a hit-and-run motorist on Saturday morning in Oceanside and the California Highway Patrol is asking the public's help in finding the driver.

The pedestrian was hit near Via Monserate by a red early 1990s Toyota Corolla, which now likely has right front-end damage to the lights and bumper.

Anyone with relevant information was asked to call the CHP at 858-637-3800.





 

