Lower Santa Margarita River recycled water pilot project among CWA's IRWM grant applications

The San Diego County Water Authority has an Integrated Regional Water Management plan and the state's Department of Water Resources has a grant program for IRWM projects. The latest SDCWA grant applications include one for the Fallbrook Public Utility District’s pilot program which would recharge recycled water in the Santa Margarita River basin.

A unanimous Sept. 26 CWA board vote approved grant applications totaling $14,416,156 including $687,500 for the FPUD indirect potable reuse pilot project.

“We are looking at doing a pilot to reclaim groundwater in the Santa Margarita Basin,...