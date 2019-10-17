San Diego County LAFCO approves MOU to handle all FPUD/Rainbow reorganization hearings

San Diego Countyâ€™s Local Agency Formation approved a memorandum of understanding with Riverside County's LAFCO which will delegate entirely to San Diego LAFCO the potential reorganization in which the Fallbrook Public Utility District and the Rainbow Municipal Water District would detach from the San Diego County Water Authority and become part of the Eastern Municipal Water District.

The 8-0 LAFCO board vote, Oct. 7, also included direction to LAFCO staff to review the economic impacts not only for FPUD and Rainbow but also to the SDCWA and to the 22 other CWA member agencies.

