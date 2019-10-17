Second public meeting held for Rio Prado Park

San Diego County Parks and Recreation held a public meeting regarding one of the San Luis Rey River Park active recreation sites, the Rio Prado Park, formerly known as San Luis Rey Dulin, at the Browers Auditorium at James E. Potter Junior High School in Fallbrook Oct. 2, from 6:30-7:30 p.m. The second public meeting regarded the new Rio Prado Park. The first public meeting regarding the SLR River Park active recreation sites was held April 29, at the Bonsall Community Center, and both SLR River Park sites, the Rio Prado Park, formerly San Luis Rey Dulin, and the Bonsall Community Park, for...