Thank you to Fallbrook
Last updated 10/30/2019 at 3:11pm
Fallbrook has once again proven itself to be a caring and special place to live. The Fallbrook Historical Society would like to thank everyone in the community who supported the Big Barn Sale.
Whether you volunteered your time, donated items or attended the sale, your generous help will keep our history alive and keep the museum doors open. The great people of Fallbrook continue to make history.
Sherry Folsom
Fallbrook Historical Society
