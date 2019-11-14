Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Sheriff's Log

 
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 5:32pm



Nov. 1

1100 block Alturas Rd Grand theft

800 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary

1700 block Woodlark Ln Petty theft

Nov. 3

1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Battery

300 block W. Clemmens Ln Armed suspicious person

3300 block Gopher Canyon Rd Vehicle vandalism

300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary

35400 block Brown Galloway Ln Arrest: Robbery

Nov. 4

300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary

900 block Rice Canyon Rd Spousal abuse

2300 block Clearcrest Ln Violation of court order

Pepper Tree Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle theft

200 block Calle de la Paloma Vehicle burglary

800 block E. Alvarado St Ve...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

