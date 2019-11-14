Sheriff's Log Last updated 11/15/2019 at 5:32pm



Nov. 1 1100 block Alturas Rd Grand theft 800 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary 1700 block Woodlark Ln Petty theft Nov. 3 1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Battery 300 block W. Clemmens Ln Armed suspicious person 3300 block Gopher Canyon Rd Vehicle vandalism 300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary 35400 block Brown Galloway Ln Arrest: Robbery Nov. 4 300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary 900 block Rice Canyon Rd Spousal abuse 2300 block Clearcrest Ln Violation of court order Pepper Tree Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle theft 200 block Calle de la Paloma Vehicle burglary 800 block E. Alvarado St Ve...





