Sheriff's Log
Last updated 11/15/2019 at 5:32pm
Nov. 1
1100 block Alturas Rd Grand theft
800 block S. Main Ave Vehicle burglary
1700 block Woodlark Ln Petty theft
Nov. 3
1100 block Alturas Rd Arrest: Battery
300 block W. Clemmens Ln Armed suspicious person
3300 block Gopher Canyon Rd Vehicle vandalism
300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary
35400 block Brown Galloway Ln Arrest: Robbery
Nov. 4
300 block Ammunition Rd Vehicle burglary
900 block Rice Canyon Rd Spousal abuse
2300 block Clearcrest Ln Violation of court order
Pepper Tree Ln @ S. Mission Rd Vehicle theft
200 block Calle de la Paloma Vehicle burglary
800 block E. Alvarado St Ve...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)