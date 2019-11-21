County assessor launches Veterans Day "One Million Thanks for Veterans" property tax break campaign

SAN DIEGO – San Diego County Assessor Ernest J. Dronenburg Jr., a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, kicked off a campaign recently to qualify 1,000 more disabled veterans and surviving spouses for the Disabled Veterans Exemption tax break to save them up to $1,400 annually in property taxes.

“I’m calling on San Diegans to think about thanking a veteran before they pay their property taxes,” Dronenburg said. “We need your help reaching 1,000 more disabled veterans and surviving spouses this Veterans Day to thank them for their service and sacrifice to our country by saving them millions o...