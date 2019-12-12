Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Will Fritz
Associate Editor 

FRHD to change vendors for grant process

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 12/12/2019 at 8:47pm



The Fallbrook Regional Health District finance committee Dec. 4 moved to recommend to the health district’s board that the district approve a new vendor for processing community health grants.

The district awards grants to organizations that meet the needs of underserved communities and align with the district’s mission. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the district has already awarded grants including $120,000 to the Fallbrook Food Pantry to help alleviate hunger in the area and $23,714 to Be Well Therapy, Inc. for a cancer recovery yoga program.

The finance committee is recommending the district adopt web-based grant portal Cybergrants as the vendor for grant processing.

Using that vendor will allow the district to move away from paper applications and overall streamline the application process, saving time for district staff, Fallbrook Regional Health District Executive Director Rachel Mason told the finance committee at its Dec. 4 meeting.

It will cost the district about $15,000 to set up its contract with Cybergrants and about $7,000 to maintain its contract annually.

The district canceled its previous contract with grant management software company Foundant earlier this year. That contract cost roughly the same.

Will Fritz can be reached at wfritz@reedermedia.com.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2019 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 12/13/2019 21:42