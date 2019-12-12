FRHD to change vendors for grant process

The Fallbrook Regional Health District finance committee Dec. 4 moved to recommend to the health district’s board that the district approve a new vendor for processing community health grants.

The district awards grants to organizations that meet the needs of underserved communities and align with the district’s mission. In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the district has already awarded grants including $120,000 to the Fallbrook Food Pantry to help alleviate hunger in the area and $23,714 to Be Well Therapy, Inc. for a cancer recovery yoga program.

The finance committee is recommending the district adopt web-based grant portal Cybergrants as the vendor for grant processing.

Using that vendor will allow the district to move away from paper applications and overall streamline the application process, saving time for district staff, Fallbrook Regional Health District Executive Director Rachel Mason told the finance committee at its Dec. 4 meeting.

It will cost the district about $15,000 to set up its contract with Cybergrants and about $7,000 to maintain its contract annually.

The district canceled its previous contract with grant management software company Foundant earlier this year. That contract cost roughly the same.

