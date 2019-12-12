An open letter to my Representative, Duncan Hunter

Dear Duncan, Not only have your wife Margaret and you lied to the people of the 50th District, but you stole, yes you stole, from all the people who donated to your campaign in good faith.

You knew that funds from the campaign were illegally used for the trips your family and you enjoyed and you even allowed Marge, your wife and campaign manager, to "purchase" golf balls and claim that they were for Wounded Warriors, many of whom can't physically play golf nor afford to do so. How outrageous.

As a candidate, you knowingly signed the Federal Election Commission filings despite those lies. Further, Marge and you have already paid back over $65,000, hoping that would put further charges to rest: vacations to Italy, Hawaii, Disneyland, an airfare to fly your pet rabbit back from Washington, and some money, according to prosecutors, on romantic relationships.

If you are now so concerned about your wife and children, then maybe you should have concerned yourself about them previously. The Republican House leadership has already stripped you of your two committee assignments, effectively allowing you to be paid to be a benchwarmer, something you basically were during your previous 10-year tenure.

I don't understand why the Republican leadership doesn't demand your resignation immediately.

Duncan, if you even have a shred of consideration for your constituents, resign now so that a truly honorable person can take over the job you were elected to do. I sincerely hope that the judge holds both Marge and you accountable for all of your crimes. Your children will now have to be cared for by their grandparents. I'm sure they'll rise to the occasion.

Stephen J. Szost