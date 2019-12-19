Captivated by Collierville, Tennessee

Formerly a stagecoach stop, this rustic log cabin was built in 1851, and is located in the Collierville Town Square.

"A map? Who needs a map? We have GPS," I told my mother. But the GPS in the rental car was not working, and mom and I, intrepid travelers from California, were lost in Collierville, Tennessee – at about midnight on a narrow two-lane road with no lights to be seen.

The narrow road narrowed even more – and then – as we rounded a tight curve – the headlights illuminated a massive sign: "Welcome to Mississippi." Mississippi? What happened to Tennessee? Mom and I laughed hysterically as I turned the car around.

Lost as we could be, we were finally rescued by a nice man in a firefighter'...