Home Goods Giveaway held for military families at Camp Pendleton

Lynne Badegian, wife of Col. Martin L. Badegian, greets Marine families at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes booth, Dec. 7.

CAMP PENDLETON – The Coalition to Salute America's Heroes distributed nonperishable foods and household products to 400 active-duty military families serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 7.

Each of the families received one Food & Hygiene Box (retail value of $250), which includes enough food to feed a family of four for two weeks.

The Home Goods Giveaway was held in conjunction with a Trees for Troops event, during which Camp Pendleton families each received a free fresh Christmas tree courtesy of the Christmas Spirit Foundation and other generous organizations.

"We kn...