Village News

Home Goods Giveaway held for military families at Camp Pendleton

 
Last updated 12/21/2019 at 4:17am

Lynne Badegian, wife of Col. Martin L. Badegian, greets Marine families at the Coalition to Salute America's Heroes booth, Dec. 7.

CAMP PENDLETON – The Coalition to Salute America's Heroes distributed nonperishable foods and household products to 400 active-duty military families serving at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Dec. 7.

Each of the families received one Food & Hygiene Box (retail value of $250), which includes enough food to feed a family of four for two weeks.

The Home Goods Giveaway was held in conjunction with a Trees for Troops event, during which Camp Pendleton families each received a free fresh Christmas tree courtesy of the Christmas Spirit Foundation and other generous organizations.

"We kn...



