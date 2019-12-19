Fire district still needs help

Proposition A has failed. It received 57% “Yes” votes but not the required two-thirds.

A number of people in the community were very skeptical of the process the fire district chose to conduct the election. I hope that they now realize that the election was conducted in a fair and reasonable manner.

Now what? Some have suggested a “GoFundMe” effort to raise the $1 million per year required to fund the district’s projects. This idea is a very admirable goal; however, I do not believe it is realistic.

The district will now have to make a number of hard decisions. Will they have to...