Fire district still needs help
Last updated 12/18/2019 at 2:20am
Proposition A has failed. It received 57% “Yes” votes but not the required two-thirds.
A number of people in the community were very skeptical of the process the fire district chose to conduct the election. I hope that they now realize that the election was conducted in a fair and reasonable manner.
Now what? Some have suggested a “GoFundMe” effort to raise the $1 million per year required to fund the district’s projects. This idea is a very admirable goal; however, I do not believe it is realistic.
The district will now have to make a number of hard decisions. Will they have to...
