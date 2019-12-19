Re: ''Pro-Life' is a killer' [Village News, Letter, 12/12/19]

You have got to be kidding me with all the hog-wash nonsense of mortality rates and no limits for abortion on demand. Crazy insane!

Pro Life believers range from no abortion whatsoever to very reasonable restrictions.

To be honest I really don't care if a woman decides to murder her baby for whatever reason she can come up with because she is pregnant with a child she doesn't want. That sin is between her and God. I place no judgement. I don't even need to address rape and incest; that decision is still between you and God.

If you decide to give up your figure for nine months so that some childless couple can adopt this baby, then what a beautiful and selfless gift to give that precious baby. You will still need therapy for the trauma you've already suffered and I pray God gives you peace with that trauma and not add to it with the murder of the baby.

What I do care about is the abortion on demand even as the child is coming down the birth canal! What I do care about is tax payers paying for the decision she makes in her right to abort her baby. There are plenty of fund raisers out there. Fund these organizations yourself, no tax payers blood money.

What I do care about are the lies being told about women losing their birth control rights when in reality there are so many ways nowadays to keep from getting pregnant in the first place.

You do have to take responsibility for your actions. If you are going to act irresponsibly then why can't you use any number of birth control methods to keep you from getting pregnant? Why can't you take the morning after pill? Why can't you make a decision to abort in the first trimester?

People, look up the meaning of Partial Birth Abortion, but make sure you have a trash can nearby for your vomit. Talk to women who got caught up in the abortion on demand crowd and now suffer with emotional and mental issues, seeking psychiatric help for the rest of their lives with the guilt.

Look up the story about Margaret Sanger who was the poster girl for eugenics and setting up her birth control clinics in poor minority neighborhoods. She had an agenda; she was probably related to Hitler.

I saw a church sign that read something like this: An Unplanned Pregnancy Saved the World.

I'm telling you His name is Jesus and he loves you!

Diana Miller