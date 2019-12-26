Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Village News

Make the holidays a little sweeter

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:25am

FALLBROOK – What would the holidays be without platters full of homemade cookies? It's that time of year for pulling out favorite recipes and filling the house with delicious aromas and delectable treats.

This recipe for "Stareos" from "Classic Stars Desserts" (Chronicle Books) by Emily Luchetti adds a gourmet spin to a popular chocolate sandwich cookie.

Stareos

Makes 18 cookies

Chocolate Shortbread

11/2 cups all-purpose flour

Pinch of kosher salt

1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder, sifted

8 ounces (16 tablespoons) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1Ú2-inch pieces

1/2 cup granulated sugar

Flour for dusting

Filling

1 cup mascarpone cheese

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

To make the chocolate shortbread: In a bowl, stir together the flour, salt and cocoa powder and set aside. Combine the butter and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment and beat on low speed until the butter and sugar begin to incorporate, about 15 seconds. Add the dry ingredients and continue to mix until the dough comes together, about 3 minutes. It will look dry just before it comes together.

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out the dough 1Ú4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch star cutter, cut out as many cookies as possible. Gather together the scraps, reroll, and continue cutting out cookies until you have 36 cookies. Place the cookies on the prepared baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart. Refrigerate until firm, at least 1 hour.

Heat the oven to 300 F. Bake the shortbread until firm, about 35 minutes. At the midway point, switch the baking sheets between the racks and rotate them 180 degrees to ensure even baking. Let cool on the baking sheets to room temperature.

To make the filling: In a small bowl, stir together the mascarpone, sugar and vanilla until smooth.

Turn 18 of the cookies bottom-side up on a work surface. Using a table knife or a small icing spatula, spread about 1 tablespoon of the filling on the bottom of each cookie. Top with the remaining cookies, bottom-side down.

 
