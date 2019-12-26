Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Ameriprise Financial hosts holiday party

 
Last updated 12/25/2019 at 5:18am

Clients, friends and family of Ameriprise Financial enjoy food and drinks at the company's Fallbrook location during a holiday Open House, Dec. 5.

FALLBROOK – Steve Rohde, Ameriprise Financial Advisor, had a holiday warming office party located at 1114 South Main Avenue, Dec. 5.

Clients, friends and family attended the event which offered holiday cheer along with food and drink.

Steve Rohde is an Ameriprise Financial Advisor and a franchise owner. Rohde can be reached by calling (760) 645-3735 or by email at steve.rohde@ampf.com.

