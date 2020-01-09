2020 will be an important year for California

AD-75, (R)

When the state Legislature returned Jan. 6 to complete the 2019-2020 session, the 80 Assemblymembers and 40 Senators gathered in the state Capitol to begin work on some of the most consequential issues that have ever faced California.

It’s likely that around 3,000 bills will be introduced over the next few weeks. All legislation must be submitted to the Office of Legislative Counsel by Jan. 24 so that bill language can be drafted by the final introduction deadline, Feb. 21. Bills must be passed to the alternate House by May 29, and all work must wrap up Aug. 31, when we finally adjourn.

Major issues include wildfires – prevention, aftermath, homeowners insurance, home hardening and safety, the related issues of energy and utilities and the state’s role in helping to solve these monumental problems.

More policy issues include the environment, health care, Medi-Cal expansion, fallout from passage of Assembly Bill 5 and the Dynamex decision, their impact on employment and the gig economy.

Other issues include privacy rights under California’s Consumer Protection Act, cannabis, vaping, housing and homelessness, local government and taxes, Proposition 13 and split-roll proposals, public safety, prison closures, highway funding, water – it’s a very long list.

Unlike Washington, there is little rancor in Sacramento. We often disagree, but we get along at the personal level. Since most of these problems impact everyone regardless of party, nonpartisan solutions can be achieved. Many bills in Sacramento pass with wide, bipartisan support. It is important for legislative representatives to hear from constituents regarding these proposals and other issues. Please contact me at https://ad75.asmrc.org/.

As Minority Leader, I am looking forward to working with my legislative colleagues as we address major policy issues and problems that will impact California for decades to come. Next session will be productive and very consequential.