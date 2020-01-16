Local students earn honor roll recognition

ST. GEORGE, Utah – In a display of academic achievement, 18% of Dixie State University students earned president’s and dean’s list recognition for the fall 2019 semester.

Specifically, 1,978 students were included on the university’s honor rolls, with 816 students on the president’s list and 1,162 on the dean’s list.

Inclusion indicates students’ strong commitment to their academic pursuits, as they must achieve a semester GPA of 3.9 or higher to be included on the president’s list and a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89 for the dean’s list. Both lists require students to complete a minimum of 15 credits.

The following Fallbrook residents were among the 1,978 students awarded inclusion on the honor roll for the fall 2019 semester: Natalee Frame and Logan Genduso.

“On behalf of the university, I’d like to commend all of our students whose hard work and dedication to academic excellence have earned them placement on the president’s and dean’s lists,” Dr. Michael Lacourse, vice president of academic affairs, said. “The university’s active learning environment prepares students to succeed in the workforce and graduate programs, and I am proud of our honor roll students for taking full advantage of the opportunities available here at Dixie State.”

To learn more about Dixie State University, visit http://www.dixie.edu.

Submitted by Dixie State University.