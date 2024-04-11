A Leer Fallbrook announces new date

FALLBROOK – A Leer Fallbrook is celebrating its 20th annual day of literacy and service Saturday, July 27, and is honored to announce Viridiana Diaz, vice president of student affairs at California State University San Marcos, as the event keynote speaker. The three student winners of the poetry and three student winners of the essay contests will also be recognized.

The original March event was canceled due to inclement weather, but will still be held at Maie Ellis Elementary School at 400 W. Elder St. in honor of Cesar Chavez’s life’s work benefitting immigrant workers and their families. Check-in is at 9:15 a.m. and activities will go until 2 p.m.

The day includes parent presentations, guest readers reading to more than 300 children, free school backpacks filled with books and supplies, children’s artwork, dance and ballet folklorico performances, magic of science event, craft activities, food, drinks and more. Dozens of teens will also be earning community service volunteer hours required for graduation.

For more information about A Leer Fallbrook, this annual event or how to become involved as a volunteer or donor, contact Tauna Rodarte at 619-921-3944 or [email protected].