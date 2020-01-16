Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Associated Press
Special to Valley News 

Highlights of California governor's second annual budget

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/17/2020 at 11:46pm

California Gov. Gavin Newsom listens to a question concerning his proposed 2020-2021 state budget during a news conference in Sacramento, Friday, Jan. 10. AP photo/Rich Pedroncelli

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom presented a $222 billion budget proposal to state lawmakers Friday, Jan. 10, setting off six months of hearings and negotiations before the Legislature must act by mid-June, in time for the new fiscal year that begins July 1. The state also will have an estimated $107 billion in federal funds to spend in the next budget year. Some of Newsom's major proposals include:

Health care

Newsom would provide coverage for 27,000 older low-income immigrants who are in the country illegally, starting next year with an initial outlay of $80 million. California las...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 01/20/2020 01:09