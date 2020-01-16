Report: Feds to bill fire victims if utility doesn't pay $4B
Last updated 1/18/2020 at 12:14am
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of the nearly $4 billion the government said it's owed by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., if the debt isn't resolved as part of the utility's bankruptcy case, according to a newspaper report Sunday, Jan. 12.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government's response to destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E's current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the utility in...
