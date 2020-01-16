Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Report: Feds to bill fire victims if utility doesn't pay $4B

 
Last updated 1/18/2020 at 12:14am

In the Jan. 28, 2019, photo, a man holds a sign at a rally before a California Public Utilities Commission meeting in San Francisco. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from Pacific Gas and Electric to cover costs from the government's response to destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E's current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the utility intends to reserve primarily to settle claims from wildfire victims, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. AP Photo/Jeff Chiu photo)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) – Federal officials are prepared to bill wildfire victims for a portion of the nearly $4 billion the government said it's owed by Pacific Gas and Electric Co., if the debt isn't resolved as part of the utility's bankruptcy case, according to a newspaper report Sunday, Jan. 12.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked for reimbursement from PG&E to cover costs from the government's response to destructive fires in 2015, 2017 and 2018. Under PG&E's current plan to resolve its bankruptcy, any payment to FEMA would have to come from the $13.5 billion the utility in...



