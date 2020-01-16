Fifth District

This past Friday, common sense went out the window. At a meeting to determine the future of transportation dollars, the SANDAG Board of Directors voted to allocate $90 million for bike lanes in San Diego County.

While I like bikes, most people use them recreationally. Despite less than 1% of San Diegans using bikes as their primary transportation, bike lanes are being built around San Diego County at $5.5 million per mile! Meanwhile, we’ve been told by SANDAG’s staff that there is not enough money to pay for highway/road improvement projects.

These bike lanes are not he...