Jackie Heyneman Park reopens

FALLBROOK – Jackie Heyneman Park, a project of the Fallbrook Village Association located at College Street and South Mission Road, is now open after extensive improvements, including making it accessible.

The park is open from 9 a.m. to dark. Its official reopening will take place, Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 10 a.m. Everyone is invited to attend.

In the meantime, third grade students from Fallbrook STEM Academy have already taken a field trip to the park to learn about science and nature. The students also visited the creek along the Pico Promenade for more science learning.

