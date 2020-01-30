"American Pickers" to film in California

Mike Wolfe, Frank Fritz and their team return to California to film episodes of the hit series "American Pickers" throughout the area in March 2020.

FALLBROOK – "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores the world of antique "picking" on History. The hit show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America's most valuable antiques. They said they are always excited to find sizable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.

As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, "American Pickers" are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics, while meeting characters with remarkable and exceptional items. The pair said they hoped to...