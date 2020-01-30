Dismantling scheduled for closed California nuclear plant

In this June 30, 2011, file photo, people walk on the sand near the shuttered San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station in San Clemente. Dismantling of the shuttered power plant on the Southern California coast will begin in February 2020. AP Photo/Lenny Ignelzi, file photo

Dismantling of the shuttered San Onofre Nuclear Generating Station on the Southern California coast will begin in February.

Southern California Edison mailed 30-day notices of the key timelines to 12,000 residents in communities within a 5-mile (8-kilometer) radius of the plant.

The process will include removal of buildings, containment domes and other above-ground structures associated with the two reactors.

Large pipes that took in and discharged ocean cooling water will also be removed along with buoys and anchors.

San Onofre went into operation in 1967 on the shoreline between Los Angel...