Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Sheriff's Log

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 1/31/2020 at 12:53pm



Jan. 16

1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale

Alturas Rd @ Sancado Ter Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale

Jan. 19

3400 block Laketree Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

2900 block Overland Trl Violation of court order

900 block Salt Air Ln Petty theft

Jan. 20

100 block Palmas Norte Petty theft

11500 block N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Violation of court order

1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft

Highway 76 @ N. Old River Rd Arrest: Domestic abus...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2019

Rendered 02/04/2020 14:31