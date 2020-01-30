Sheriff's Log
Last updated 1/31/2020 at 12:53pm
Jan. 16
1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale
Alturas Rd @ Sancado Ter Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale
Jan. 19
3400 block Laketree Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury
2900 block Overland Trl Violation of court order
900 block Salt Air Ln Petty theft
Jan. 20
100 block Palmas Norte Petty theft
11500 block N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Violation of court order
1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft
Highway 76 @ N. Old River Rd Arrest: Domestic abus...
