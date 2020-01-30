Sheriff's Log

Last updated 1/31/2020 at 12:53pm

Jan. 16

1300 block S. Mission Rd Arrest: Possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance for sale

Alturas Rd @ Sancado Ter Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance for sale

Jan. 19

3400 block Laketree Dr Arrest: Domestic abuse with minor injury

2900 block Overland Trl Violation of court order

900 block Salt Air Ln Petty theft

Jan. 20

100 block Palmas Norte Petty theft

11500 block N. Old Highway 395 Arrest: Violation of court order

1300 block E. Mission Rd Petty theft

Highway 76 @ N. Old River Rd Arrest: Domestic abus...