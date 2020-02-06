Smoking cessation treatment works and is critical

Megan Arendt

Action on Smoking and Health

The U.S. Surgeon General released “Smoking Cessation: A Report of the Surgeon General,” Thursday, Jan. 23. Action on Smoking and Health applauded the Surgeon General for once again leading the fight against tobacco addiction, disease and death. In particular, Dr. Jerome Adams and his staff should be commended for making it clear that access to treatment greatly improves success in quitting and that providing access is a critical component in the fight to end the tobacco epidemic.

For too long, cessation has been the ugly stepchild of the toba...