Measure A and Measure B, explained

San Diego County’s Measure A and Measure B could have significant impacts on rural North County.

Measure B relates to one specific project off Interstate 15 near the Deer Springs Road exit. Measure A, though, could have a much wider effect – it could change the way the county approves development projects for years to come.

Measure A, also called the San Diego Save Our Countryside initiative, would require voter approval for any amendment to the county general plan to increase population density for rural or semi-rural areas by more than five homes.

Right now, the county board of superv...