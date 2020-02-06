Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

By Supervisor Jim Desmond 

Podcast offers latest info

 
Last updated 2/6/2020 at 6:56pm



5th District

Do you want to stay up to date on the latest happenings in San Diego County District 5?

I suggest you subscribe to our weekly podcast where we talk about various topics in our community.

Once a week, I sit down and preview the upcoming supervisor’s board meeting, talk about what happened last meeting and discuss other issues in our district. Plus, every week we sit down with someone who works for the county and learn more about their job. We’ve spoken with fire Chief Tony Mecham, county Assessor Ernie Dronenberg and many others about their role at the county.

This is a great way for you to find out how the county works. Go to the podcast store and search, “Around the County with Supervisor Jim Desmond.” You’ll be able to get each episode directly to your phone or computer. If you don’t have an iPhone, go to our website, http://www.SupervisorJimDesmond.com, and you’ll see all our previous episodes.

This week, we sat down with Registrar Michael Vu, ahead of the election in March and spoke about all the things that go into the big day. If there’s someone you want to hear from, let us know and we will get them on.

 
