SDG&E enhances industry-leading fire safety and resiliency efforts through 2020 wildfire mitigation plan

SAN DIEGO – San Diego Gas and Electric has completed its comprehensive 2020 Wildfire Mitigation Plan, a strategic three-year guide to help reduce the potential for infrastructure-related fires and help protect the safety of SDG&E’s customers, workforce and the communities it serves.

The plan, submitted to the California Public Utilities Commission Feb. 7, highlights a continued commitment by SDG&E to systematically and strategically harden its infrastructure against extreme weather conditions, and improve its data analytics and situational capabilities to more quickly and effectively ma...