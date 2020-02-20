How to find more info on propositions and judges

The upcoming March 3 election can be challenging at times when we have a lot of choices, and each side’s rhetoric fails to tell the entire truth, especially on Measures A and B.

I just wanted to provide what was given to me as a reference for Prop 13. I have heard the term bait and switch for this particular proposition. It seems this has a flavor of increased taxes for everyone and not an intention to save Prop 13 as is.

In the voter guide, it states that Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association is against this Prop 13. The proponents of Prop 13 are teachers, schools and nurses. Someone has to pay for this, but Prop 13 looks like another attempt to convince taxpayers that more taxes would be beneficial.

The judicial voting was also a concern until I saw a recommendation provided by the San Diego County Bar Association. This link also explains the pragmatic way they qualify each candidate: http://www.sdcba.org/index.cfm?pg=JudicialEvaluations

A friend of mine who is a retired deputy district attorney made recommendations very similar to those from the bar association.

Another informative link I found helpful is http://www.stopsprawl.org for Measure A and Measure B.

Jeannie Allen