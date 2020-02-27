Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact Us

Harvey Weinstein found guilty in landmark #MeToo moment

 
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 11:43pm

Michael R. Sisak and Tom Hays

The Associated Press

Harvey Weinstein was convicted Monday, Feb. 24, of rape and sexual assault against two women and could be sent to prison for decades, sealing his dizzying fall from powerful Hollywood studio boss to archvillain of the #MeToo movement.

He was convicted on charges stemming from a 2006 sexual assault and a 2013 rape. The jury found Weinstein not guilty on the most serious charge, predatory sexual assault, that could have resulted in a life sentence.

The most damaging conviction, for the sexual assault of production assistant Mimi Haleyi, wou...



