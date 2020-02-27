Reliability of pricy new voting machines questioned

In this June 13, 2019, file photo, Steve Marcinkus, an investigator with the Office of the City Commissioners, demonstrates the ExpressVote XL voting machine at the Reading Terminal Market in Philadelphia. Computer security experts are warning that these so-called ballot-marking devices pose too much of a risk and cost at least twice as much as hand-marked paper ballots, which computer scientists prefer because paper can't be hacked. AP photo/Matt Rourke, file photo

Frank Bajak

The Associated Press

In the rush to replace insecure, unreliable electronic voting machines after Russia's interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential race, state and local officials have scrambled to acquire more trustworthy equipment for this year's election, when U.S. intelligence agencies fear even worse problems.

But instead of choosing simple, hand-marked paper ballots that are most resistant to tampering because paper cannot be hacked, many are opting for pricier technology that computer security experts consider almost as risky as the discredited electronic systems.

