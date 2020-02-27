Foundation for Senior Care opens registration for March computer classes

FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is open online at www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care,135 S Mission Road, Fallbrook (the corner of Mission and Fig) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The five classes being offered are: Smartphone & Tablet (Android), Family Tree Maker/ Genealogy, Internet Security, Basic Computer File Management and Moving Photos from Camera to PC.

Classes are one or four weeks long and meet for two hours o...