Foundation for Senior Care opens registration for March computer classes
Last updated 2/28/2020 at 11:32pm
FALLBROOK – The Foundation for Senior Care will sponsor a series of computer classes taught by volunteer computer technicians at the Crestview Estates Clubhouse. Registration is open online at www.foundationforseniorcare.org or at the Foundation for Senior Care,135 S Mission Road, Fallbrook (the corner of Mission and Fig) from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The five classes being offered are: Smartphone & Tablet (Android), Family Tree Maker/ Genealogy, Internet Security, Basic Computer File Management and Moving Photos from Camera to PC.
Classes are one or four weeks long and meet for two hours o...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments
(0)